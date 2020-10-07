Kenny Chesney Remembers Eddie Van Halen: ‘The Best Guitar Player That Ever Lived’

Country superstar Kenny Chesney paid tribute to the life and work of Eddie Van Halen on Tuesday, writing that he was “devastated” over the legendary guitarist’s death at the age of 65. He also recalled the time he got to share a stage with Eddie and his drummer brother Alex in Los Angeles.

“He was a friend and a hero to anyone who has ever picked up a guitar and had a dream,” Chesney wrote. “Eddie and his brother Alex joined us on stage at one of our stadium shows in Los Angeles and it was one of the highlights of my touring life in all my summers on the road. I will never forget that night and how happy we both were that our musical paths crossed that night on stage. Rest In Peace to the best guitar player that ever lived.”

In fan video of their performance, Van Halen and Chesney appear together on the stadium catwalk when the guitarist pounds out the intro to the group’s scorching cover of the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.” Chesney seems particularly energized by it, dancing around the stage and ceding the spotlight to Van Halen for the duration.

Van Halen, who completely reshaped the possibilities of the electric guitar, died on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.