Kenny Chesney Expands Chillaxification 2020 Tour With Amphitheater Shows

Kenny Chesney has nearly doubled his 2020 touring schedule with the announcement of several amphitheater performances on the Chillaxification Tour. These shows will take place between the singer’s larger stadium gigs next spring and summer.

Chesney’s 22 stadium dates on the Chillaxification Tour get underway April 18th, while the first of his 18 amphitheater shows takes place May 7th in West Palm Beach, Florida. Additional stops include PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, and a two-night stand at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Lake Tahoe, California. Michael Franti and Spearhead, one of Chesney’s supporting guests for the upcoming stadium shows, will also open all the amphitheater performances.

Tickets for select shows will go on sale January 24th, with additional on-sale info to be announced later.

In 2018, Chesney released the album Songs for the Saints, which included the singles “Get Along” and “Better Boat.” He returned with new music earlier in 2019, releasing the song “Tip of My Tongue” from a forthcoming album.

Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification amphitheater dates:

May 7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

May 13 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater

May 14 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

May 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 2 – Lake Tahoe, CA @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 3 – Lake Tahoe, CA @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 5 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 6 – Salt Lake City, ID @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 20 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 26 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion