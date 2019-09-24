Kenny Chesney Plots Chillaxification 2020 Stadium Tour

After touring arenas in 2019, Kenny Chesney has announced his return to stadiums for 2020. The performer, who has become synonymous with massive-venue country-music tours, will launch the Chillaxification 2020 Tour on April 18th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The trek currently runs through August 28th, with more shows to be announced. Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and reggae-pop band Michael Franti & Spearhead will open all dates.
Earlier this summer, Chesney released the new track “Tip of My Tongue,” a sensual love song co-written with Ed Sheeran. It’s his first new music since 2018’s Songs for the Saints album. He also appeared on new artist Caroline Jones’ collaboration “Gulf Coast Girl” in July.
Florida Georgia Line are currently on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, while Old Dominion are gearing up for the release of their self-titled third album on October 25th. In January, Franti and Spearhead released the album Stay Human Vol. II.
Here are the Chillaxification 2020 tour dates:
April 18 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
April 25 — Milwaukee @ Miller Park
May 2 — Minneapolis @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 9 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
May 16 — Atlanta @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 22 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
May 23 — San Antonio, TX @ The Alamodome
May 30 — Pittsburgh @ Heinz Field
June 6 — Philadelphia @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 13 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
June 20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
June 27 — Nashville @ Nissan Stadium
July 11 — Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
July 18 — Seattle @ CenturyLink Field
July 25 — Chicago @ Soldier Field
August 1 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
August 8 — Denver @ Empower Field at Mile High
August 15 — Detroit @ Ford Field
August 22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 28 — Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium