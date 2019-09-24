Kenny Chesney Plots Chillaxification 2020 Stadium Tour

After touring arenas in 2019, Kenny Chesney has announced his return to stadiums for 2020. The performer, who has become synonymous with massive-venue country-music tours, will launch the Chillaxification 2020 Tour on April 18th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The trek currently runs through August 28th, with more shows to be announced. Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and reggae-pop band Michael Franti & Spearhead will open all dates.

Earlier this summer, Chesney released the new track “Tip of My Tongue,” a sensual love song co-written with Ed Sheeran. It’s his first new music since 2018’s Songs for the Saints album. He also appeared on new artist Caroline Jones’ collaboration “Gulf Coast Girl” in July.

Florida Georgia Line are currently on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, while Old Dominion are gearing up for the release of their self-titled third album on October 25th. In January, Franti and Spearhead released the album Stay Human Vol. II.

Here are the Chillaxification 2020 tour dates:

April 18 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

April 25 — Milwaukee @ Miller Park

May 2 — Minneapolis @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 9 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 16 — Atlanta @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 22 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

May 23 — San Antonio, TX @ The Alamodome

May 30 — Pittsburgh @ Heinz Field

June 6 — Philadelphia @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 13 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

June 20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

June 27 — Nashville @ Nissan Stadium

July 11 — Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 18 — Seattle @ CenturyLink Field

July 25 — Chicago @ Soldier Field

August 1 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

August 8 — Denver @ Empower Field at Mile High

August 15 — Detroit @ Ford Field

August 22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 28 — Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium