Kenny Chesney Plots 2022 Stadium Tour

Kenny Chesney has firmed up plans for a stadium tour that will kick off next spring. The Here and Now: 2022 Stadium Tour are Chesney’s first live dates to be announced since having to table his 2020 Chillaxification Tour last spring as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

The Here and Now trek gets underway April 23rd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, with many of the locations Chesney had previously announced for the Chillaxification Tour now on his 2022 itinerary. Those include Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, and Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium. Other cities on the tour, which makes weekly stops through the end of August, include Nashville, Seattle, and Denver. Chesney will wrap things up next year on August 26th and 27th with a two-night stand at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tickets are on sale now. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the corresponding 2022 shows, and refunds are available for the next 30 days.

“We’re calling the tour Here And Now 2022, because when we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end,” Chesney said in a statement.

Chesney is one of a very small number of country artists gearing up for stadium-level tours. Garth Brooks will launch his in July 2021, with shows booked in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, and Nashville.

Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now: 2022 Stadium Tour dates:

April 23 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

May 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

May 14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

May 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 28 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

June 4 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

June 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 2 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 9 – Bozeman, MT @ Bobcat Stadium

July 16 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

July 23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 30 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

August 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

August 13 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 20 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

August 26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium