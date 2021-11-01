Kenny Chesney to Play Stadiums in 2022 With Dan + Shay

After a three-year hiatus, Kenny Chesney will return to stadiums in spring and summer of 2022. The country singer announced a massive package tour on Monday: The Here and Now 2022 Tour features Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce.
Chesney’s 21-concert tour begins April 23rd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and makes stops in major markets like Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville (he’ll play Nissan Stadium over Memorial Day weekend). The trek wraps up with two nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts — Chesney’s traditional venue to close his tours.
“No matter who you are, someone who’s been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about, I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that’s gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long,” Chesney said in a statement.
Originally titled the Chillaxification Tour, the run was slated for 2020 but was delayed twice by the pandemic. Chesney ultimately scrapped that tour and put together the new Here and Now 2022 trek, named after his most recent album, 2020’s Here and Now.
Kenny Chesney Here and Now 2022 tour dates:
April 23 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
April 30 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
May 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
May 14 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
May 21 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 28 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
June 4 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
June 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 25 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 2 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 9 — Bozeman, MT @ Bobcat Stadium (without Dan + Shay)
July 16 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
July 23 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
July 30 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 6 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 13 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 18 — Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium (without Old Dominion)
Aug. 20 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Aug. 26 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 27 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium