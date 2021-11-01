Kenny Chesney to Play Stadiums in 2022 With Dan + Shay

After a three-year hiatus, Kenny Chesney will return to stadiums in spring and summer of 2022. The country singer announced a massive package tour on Monday: The Here and Now 2022 Tour features Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce.

Chesney’s 21-concert tour begins April 23rd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and makes stops in major markets like Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville (he’ll play Nissan Stadium over Memorial Day weekend). The trek wraps up with two nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts — Chesney’s traditional venue to close his tours.

“No matter who you are, someone who’s been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about, I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that’s gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long,” Chesney said in a statement.

Originally titled the Chillaxification Tour, the run was slated for 2020 but was delayed twice by the pandemic. Chesney ultimately scrapped that tour and put together the new Here and Now 2022 trek, named after his most recent album, 2020’s Here and Now.

Kenny Chesney Here and Now 2022 tour dates:

April 23 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

April 30 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

May 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

May 14 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

May 21 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 28 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

June 4 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

June 11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

June 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 25 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 2 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 9 — Bozeman, MT @ Bobcat Stadium (without Dan + Shay)

July 16 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

July 23 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 30 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 6 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 13 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 18 — Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium (without Old Dominion)

Aug. 20 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Aug. 26 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 27 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium