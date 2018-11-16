Kenny Chesney Details 2019 Songs for the Saints Tour

Kenny Chesney’s 2018 touring season was packed with stadiums and amphitheaters alike, including massive venues like AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. For his 2019 Songs for the Saints Tour, Chesney will take a slightly different tack and stick predominantly to smaller venues — for Chesney, anyway — in early spring.

Launching April 4th at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, the Songs for the Saints Tour at present consists of 18 dates stretching through the end of May. Stops along the way include the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City and the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which he previously played in 2017. The Tuscaloosa show, dated May 25th, is the last one on the itinerary at present.

The upcoming tour takes its name from Chesney’s 2018 album, containing the hit “Get Along” and the current single “Better Boat,” featuring singer-songwriter Mindy Smith. Many of its songs were inspired by Chesney’s experiences in the Caribbean and the resilience of people rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday, Chesney was given the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year for “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” his collaboration with David Lee Murphy that appears on Murphy’s No Zip Code LP, which Chesney co-produced. The two were slated to perform the song during the telecast, but Chesney was forced to bow out due to a death in his family.

2019 Songs for the Saints Tour dates:

April 4 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

April 5 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

April 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

April 18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 25 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

April 26 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center

April 27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf

May 2 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

May 3 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

May 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 9 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Arena

May 10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 17 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater