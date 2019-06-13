Ken Burns’ ‘Country Music’ Series to Release Massive Soundtrack

Just ahead of the September 15th premiere of the eight-part PBS documentary Country Music – A Film By Ken Burns, Legacy Recordings will unveil musical highlights from the 16-and-a-half-hour series with a deluxe five-CD set spanning the history of the genre.

The impressive track list represents artists featured in each of the series’ episodes, from the first stars of the genre, such as the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers, to influential acts from the latter half of the 20th century, including Randy Travis and the Judds. The set will be released Friday, August 30th.

Exploring the music of the Appalachians, rural honky-tonks, cowboy performers, bluegrass bands, rockabilly acts and more, the set also includes rare archival photos, posters, documents and memorabilia related to the artists and recordings featured in the film. Also featured are in-depth essays by country music historian Bill Malone and Grammy-winning authors-producers Colin Escott and Tamara Saviano, as well as exclusive quotes from those appearing in the series including Country Music Hall of Fame members Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard and Vince Gill.

In addition to the deluxe set, two-CD, two-LP and digital configurations of the collection will be available Friday, September 13th. Walmart will offer an exclusive single-CD configuration of the soundtrack, while Barnes & Noble will issue an exclusive, limited edition red, white & blue vinyl LP with a signed certification of authenticity from Emmy-winning filmmaker Ken Burns. Pre-orders for all configurations are available now.

Country Music – A Film By Ken Burns premieres Sunday, September 15th on PBS

Disc One

“Can the Circle Be Unbroken (Bye and Bye)” – Carter Family “Mule Skinner Blues (Blue Yodel No. 8)” – Jimmie Rodgers “Barbara Allen” – Bradley Kincaid “I’ll Fly Away” – James and Martha Carson “If the River Was Whiskey” – Charlie Poole with the North Carolina Ramblers “Fox Chase” – DeFord Bailey “Blue Yodel No. 9 (Standin’ on the Corner)” – Jimmie Rodgers “Wildwood Flower” – Carter Family “In the Jailhouse Now” – Jimmie Rodgers “Comin’ Round the Mountain” – Uncle Dave Macon and Sam McGee “Pretty Polly” – Coon Creek Girls “T.B. Blues” – Jimmie Rodgers “Mountain Dew” – Grandpa Jones and His Grandchildren “Home on the Range” – Gene Autry “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” – Patsy Montana and the Prairie Ramblers “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” – Sons of the Pioneers “Keep on the Sunny Side”/ “I’m Thinking Tonight of My Blue Eyes” – Carter Family “The Great Speckled Bird” – Roy Acuff “Whoa Babe” – Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys “New San Antonio Rose” – Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys “Wabash Cannon Ball” – Roy Acuff and His Smoky Mountain Boys “Mule Skinner Blues” – Bill Monroe and His Blue Grass Boys

Disc Two

“Honky Tonkin’” – Hank Williams with His Drifting Cowboys “It’s Mighty Dark to Travel” – Bill Monroe and His Blue Grass Boys “New Mule Skinner Blues” – Maddox Brothers and Rose “I’ll Hold You in My Heart (Till I Can Hold You in My Arms)” – Eddy Arnold and His Tennessee Plowboys “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” – Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys “Molly and Tenbrook” – Stanley Brothers “Lovesick Blues” – Hank Williams with His Drifting Cowboys “I Saw the Light” – Hank Williams “Hey, Good Lookin’” – Hank Williams “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” – Kitty Wells “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” – Hank Williams with His Drifting Cowboys “Jambalaya” – Little Brenda Lee “New Step It Up and Go” – Maddox Brothers and Rose “I Walk the Line” – Johnny Cash & the Tennessee Two “Crazy Arms” – Ray Price “Bye, Bye Love” – Everly Brothers “The Long Black Veil” – Lefty Frizzell “El Paso” – Marty Robbins “Night Life” – Ray Price “Hello Walls” – Faron Young “I Fall to Pieces” – Patsy Cline “Ring of Fire” – Johnny Cash “Crazy” – Patsy Cline “I Can’t Stop Loving You” – Ray Charles

Disc Three

“Dang Me” – Roger Miller “I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail” – Buck Owens “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” – Loretta Lynn “Coal Miner’s Daughter” – Loretta Lynn “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” – Charley Pride “Hungry Eyes” – Merle Haggard and the Strangers “Mama Tried” – Merle Haggard and the Strangers “Harper Valley P.T.A.” – Jeannie C. Riley “Don’t Touch Me” – Jeannie Seely “Folsom Prison Blues” – Johnny Cash “Stand by Your Man” – Tammy Wynette “She Thinks I Still Care” – George Jones “You Ain’t Going Nowhere” – The Byrds “Me and Bobby McGee” – Kris Kristofferson “Help Me Make It Through the Night” – Sammi Smith “Sunday Morning Coming Down” – Kris Kristofferson “Okie From Muskogee” – Merle Haggard and the Strangers “Man in Black” – Johnny Cash “Girl From the North Country” – Bob Dylan with Johnny Cash “Grand Ole Opry Song” – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Disc Four

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” – Waylon Jennings “Mule Skinner Blues (Blue Yodel No. 8)” – Dolly Parton “Jolene” – Dolly Parton “I Will Always Love You” – Dolly Parton “We’re Gonna Hold On – George Jones and Tammy Wynette “Texas Cookin’” – Guy Clark “If I Needed You” – Townes Van Zandt “I Can’t Stop Loving You” – Johnny Rodriguez “I’ve Been a Long Time Leaving (But I’ll Be a Long Time Gone)” – Waylon Jennings “Love Hurts (Live)” – Gram Parsons and the Fallen Angels “Boulder to Birmingham” – Emmylou Harris “Bluebird Wine” – Emmylou Harris “Whiskey River” – Willie Nelson “Miles and Miles of Texas” – Asleep at the Wheel “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” – Willie Nelson “Good Hearted Woman” – Waylon Jennings & Willie Nelson “Family Tradition” – Hank Williams Jr. “Seven Year Ache” – Rosanne Cash “Pancho and Lefty” – Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard “He Stopped Loving Her Today” – George Jones

Disc Five