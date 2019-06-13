×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Cult of Personality: Ties to the Fringe Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Ken Burns’ ‘Country Music’ Series to Release Massive Soundtrack

Five-disc box set will be available on August 30th

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ken Burns' 'Country Music', Hank Williams

Hank Williams is featured on the massive soundtrack for Ken Burns' 'Country Music' documentary.

Underwood Archives/Shutterstock

Just ahead of the September 15th premiere of the eight-part PBS documentary Country Music – A Film By Ken Burns, Legacy Recordings will unveil musical highlights from the 16-and-a-half-hour series with a deluxe five-CD set spanning the history of the genre.

The impressive track list represents artists featured in each of the series’ episodes, from the first stars of the genre, such as the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers, to influential acts from the latter half of the 20th century, including Randy Travis and the Judds. The set will be released Friday, August 30th.

Exploring the music of the Appalachians, rural honky-tonks, cowboy performers, bluegrass bands, rockabilly acts and more, the set also includes rare archival photos, posters, documents and memorabilia related to the artists and recordings featured in the film. Also featured are in-depth essays by country music historian Bill Malone and Grammy-winning authors-producers Colin Escott and Tamara Saviano, as well as exclusive quotes from those appearing in the series including Country Music Hall of Fame members Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard and Vince Gill.

Related

Vince Gill, Marty Stuart and Ricky Skaggs perform during Country Music: Live at the Ryman on March 27, 2019, in Nashville, TN. (Erika Goldring Photo)
Vince Gill Stuns at Ken Burns’ All-Star ‘Country Music’ Concert
Ken Burns Previews 'Country Music' Documentary, Donates Footage to Hall of Fame

In addition to the deluxe set, two-CD, two-LP and digital configurations of the collection will be available Friday, September 13th. Walmart will offer an exclusive single-CD configuration of the soundtrack, while Barnes & Noble will issue an exclusive, limited edition red, white & blue vinyl LP with a signed certification of authenticity from Emmy-winning filmmaker Ken Burns. Pre-orders for all configurations are available now.

Country Music – A Film By Ken Burns premieres Sunday, September 15th on PBS

Disc One

  1. “Can the Circle Be Unbroken (Bye and Bye)” – Carter Family
  2. “Mule Skinner Blues (Blue Yodel No. 8)” – Jimmie Rodgers
  3. “Barbara Allen” – Bradley Kincaid
  4. “I’ll Fly Away” – James and Martha Carson
  5. “If the River Was Whiskey” – Charlie Poole with the North Carolina Ramblers
  6. “Fox Chase” – DeFord Bailey
  7. “Blue Yodel No. 9 (Standin’ on the Corner)” – Jimmie Rodgers
  8. “Wildwood Flower” – Carter Family
  9. “In the Jailhouse Now” – Jimmie Rodgers
  10. “Comin’ Round the Mountain” – Uncle Dave Macon and Sam McGee
  11. “Pretty Polly” – Coon Creek Girls
  12. “T.B. Blues” – Jimmie Rodgers
  13. “Mountain Dew” – Grandpa Jones and His Grandchildren
  14. “Home on the Range” – Gene Autry
  15. “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” – Patsy Montana and the Prairie Ramblers
  16. “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” – Sons of the Pioneers
  17. “Keep on the Sunny Side”/ “I’m Thinking Tonight of My Blue Eyes” – Carter Family
  18. “The Great Speckled Bird” – Roy Acuff
  19. “Whoa Babe” – Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys
  20. “New San Antonio Rose” – Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys
  21. “Wabash Cannon Ball” – Roy Acuff and His Smoky Mountain Boys
  22. “Mule Skinner Blues” – Bill Monroe and His Blue Grass Boys

Disc Two

  1. “Honky Tonkin’” – Hank Williams with His Drifting Cowboys
  2. “It’s Mighty Dark to Travel” – Bill Monroe and His Blue Grass Boys
  3. “New Mule Skinner Blues” – Maddox Brothers and Rose
  4. “I’ll Hold You in My Heart (Till I Can Hold You in My Arms)” – Eddy Arnold and His Tennessee Plowboys
  5. “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” – Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys
  6. “Molly and Tenbrook” – Stanley Brothers
  7. “Lovesick Blues” – Hank Williams with His Drifting Cowboys
  8. “I Saw the Light” – Hank Williams
  9. “Hey, Good Lookin’” – Hank Williams
  10. “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” – Kitty Wells
  11. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” – Hank Williams with His Drifting Cowboys
  12. “Jambalaya” – Little Brenda Lee
  13. “New Step It Up and Go” – Maddox Brothers and Rose
  14. “I Walk the Line” – Johnny Cash & the Tennessee Two
  15. “Crazy Arms” – Ray Price
  16. “Bye, Bye Love” – Everly Brothers
  17. “The Long Black Veil” – Lefty Frizzell
  18. “El Paso” – Marty Robbins
  19. “Night Life” – Ray Price
  20. “Hello Walls” – Faron Young
  21. “I Fall to Pieces” – Patsy Cline
  22. “Ring of Fire” – Johnny Cash
  23. “Crazy” – Patsy Cline
  24. “I Can’t Stop Loving You” – Ray Charles

Disc Three

  1. “Dang Me” – Roger Miller
  2. “I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail” – Buck Owens
  3. “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” – Loretta Lynn
  4. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” – Loretta Lynn
  5. “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” – Charley Pride
  6. “Hungry Eyes” – Merle Haggard and the Strangers
  7. “Mama Tried” – Merle Haggard and the Strangers
  8. “Harper Valley P.T.A.” – Jeannie C. Riley
  9. “Don’t Touch Me” – Jeannie Seely
  10. “Folsom Prison Blues” – Johnny Cash
  11. “Stand by Your Man” – Tammy Wynette
  12. “She Thinks I Still Care” – George Jones
  13. “You Ain’t Going Nowhere” – The Byrds
  14. “Me and Bobby McGee” – Kris Kristofferson
  15. “Help Me Make It Through the Night” – Sammi Smith
  16. “Sunday Morning Coming Down” – Kris Kristofferson
  17. “Okie From Muskogee” – Merle Haggard and the Strangers
  18. “Man in Black” – Johnny Cash
  19. “Girl From the North Country” – Bob Dylan with Johnny Cash
  20. “Grand Ole Opry Song” – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  21. “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Disc Four

  1. “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” – Waylon Jennings
  2. “Mule Skinner Blues (Blue Yodel No. 8)” – Dolly Parton
  3. “Jolene” – Dolly Parton
  4. “I Will Always Love You” – Dolly Parton
  5. “We’re Gonna Hold On – George Jones and Tammy Wynette
  6. “Texas Cookin’” – Guy Clark
  7. “If I Needed You” – Townes Van Zandt
  8. “I Can’t Stop Loving You” – Johnny Rodriguez
  9. “I’ve Been a Long Time Leaving (But I’ll Be a Long Time Gone)” – Waylon Jennings
  10. “Love Hurts (Live)” – Gram Parsons and the Fallen Angels
  11. “Boulder to Birmingham” – Emmylou Harris
  12. “Bluebird Wine” – Emmylou Harris
  13. “Whiskey River” – Willie Nelson
  14. “Miles and Miles of Texas” – Asleep at the Wheel
  15. “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” – Willie Nelson
  16. “Good Hearted Woman” – Waylon Jennings & Willie Nelson
  17. “Family Tradition” – Hank Williams Jr.
  18. “Seven Year Ache” – Rosanne Cash
  19. “Pancho and Lefty” – Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard
  20. “He Stopped Loving Her Today” – George Jones

Disc Five

  1. “Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’” – Ricky Skaggs
  2. “On the Road Again” – Willie Nelson
  3. “Amarillo by Morning” – George Strait
  4. “Somebody Should Leave” – Reba McEntire
  5. “Diggin’ Up Bones” – Randy Travis
  6. “Why Not Me” – The Judds
  7. “Honky Tonk Man” – Dwight Yoakam
  8. “Streets of Bakersfield” – Dwight Yoakam with Buck Owens
  9. “Where’ve You Been” – Kathy Mattea
  10. “I’m No Stranger to the Rain” – Keith Whitley
  11. “Go Rest High on That Mountain” – Vince Gill
  12. “Guitar Town” – Steve Earle
  13. “She’s in Love With the Boy” – Trisha Yearwood
  14. “Tennessee Flat Top Box” – Rosanne Cash
  15. “Get Up John” – Emmylou Harris & the Nash Ramblers
  16. “Uncle Pen” – Ricky Skaggs
  17. “I Still Miss Someone” – Rosanne Cash
  18. “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Newswire

Powered by