Kelsey Waldon Details ‘White Noise/White Lines,’ Her Debut For John Prine’s Label

Kentucky country singer Kelsey Waldon has announced details for White Noise/White Lines, her first release on John Prine’s Oh Boy Records. Set for release on October 4th, the album will serve as Waldon’s proper label debut after years of independent albums.

The album’s lead single, “Anyhow,” is a stubborn anthem of self-reliance featuring a hardscrabble honky-tonk guitar line. “The song is about self-awareness, trusting the process, and embracing yourself and who you are — even if it doesn’t fit the mold,” Waldon said in a recent interview with Garden & Gun. “In a way, it’s also about not giving up.”

White Noise/White Lines, Waldon’s first LP in three years, was co-produced by Waldon and Dan Knobler (Rodney Crowell, Caroline Spence, Lake Street Dive). The album marks the first time Oh Boy Records has signed a new recording artist in 15 years.

“It’s hard for me to put into words what it truly means to me to be signed to Oh Boy Records,” Waldon said recently. “To have someone like John, who I have looked up to my whole life, who I have set my songwriting standards after and my general music making standards after, to have someone like him endorse my music and care enough about it to make sure it reaches a wider audience…that means everything.”

Kelsey Waldon – White Noise/White Lines track listing: