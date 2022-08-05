 Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Song 'The Little Things' - Rolling Stone
Kelsea Ballerini Sings the Praises of ‘The Little Things’ in Breezy New Song

Tune appears on Ballerini’s upcoming album Subject to Change

Jon Freeman

Kelsea Ballerini has an appreciation for “The Little Things,” which the country singer-songwriter denotes in her newest song. Ballerini released the track, which appears on her upcoming album Subject to Change, on Friday.

A breezy, uptempo tune with bright acoustic guitar strums, “The Little Things” seems to be geared for those sunny, car windows-down listening experiences. “When you need to pull me closer/When you need to give me my space,” she sings, listing out the reasons she loves a certain someone.

“The Little Things” is the third song to be released from Ballerini’s new album, which arrives Sept. 23. In July, she put out the western-themed “Love Is a Cowboy,” and before that the earnest chronicle of young love in “Heartfirst.”

In the last couple of years, Ballerini has enjoyed a huge hit with “Half of My Hometown,” her duet with Kenny Chesney, and scored nominations for ACM and CMA Awards. In April, she co-hosted the CMT Awards, though was forced to do it from home after testing positive for Covid-19. She also branched out beyond music to release a book of poetry titled Feel Your Way Through. In 2019, she was asked to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the youngest member at that time.

