Kelsea Ballerini Sings the Praises of ‘The Little Things’ in Breezy New Song

Kelsea Ballerini has an appreciation for “The Little Things,” which the country singer-songwriter denotes in her newest song. Ballerini released the track, which appears on her upcoming album Subject to Change, on Friday.

A breezy, uptempo tune with bright acoustic guitar strums, “The Little Things” seems to be geared for those sunny, car windows-down listening experiences. “When you need to pull me closer/When you need to give me my space,” she sings, listing out the reasons she loves a certain someone.

“The Little Things” is the third song to be released from Ballerini’s new album, which arrives Sept. 23. In July, she put out the western-themed “Love Is a Cowboy,” and before that the earnest chronicle of young love in “Heartfirst.”

In the last couple of years, Ballerini has enjoyed a huge hit with “Half of My Hometown,” her duet with Kenny Chesney, and scored nominations for ACM and CMA Awards. In April, she co-hosted the CMT Awards, though was forced to do it from home after testing positive for Covid-19. She also branched out beyond music to release a book of poetry titled Feel Your Way Through. In 2019, she was asked to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the youngest member at that time.