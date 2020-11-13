Kelsea Ballerini Recruits Shania Twain for Updated ‘Hole in the Bottle’

Kelsea Ballerini has recruited Shania Twain to join her on an updated version of her hit “Hole in the Bottle,” a track off the country singer’s 2020 album Kelsea.

Ballerini said of the collaboration in a statement, “They say don’t meet your heroes…unless your hero is Shania Twain…then meet her, know her, and make music with her. She’s inspired me in every way and has become a mentor and friend and added some major sass and spice to ‘Hole in the Bottle’ the way only Shania could.”

Twain added, “Kelsea and I have had some fun laughs together over the last couple of years! She joined me on stage back in 2017 when I headlined Stagecoach and we’ve had a chance to catch up over a glass of wine a couple of times since. We’ve also sent pieces of songs back and forth to each other and I have to say, she’s an incredible raw talent. I love ‘Hole in the Bottle,’ it really speaks to my own sense of humor and it was so cool to get to do it with a friend.”

Following the May 2020 release of the country-pop Kelsea, the singer released its stripped-down counterpart Ballerini, recorded during the Covid-19 quarantine, in October.

“I keep calling it my pivot point,” Ballerini told Rolling Stone. “So many people in the industry have said, ‘I like this version better.’ And it’s giving me this new confidence going into whatever is next. I can break out of this country-pop sound a little bit more and strip it back or I can do both. There’s space for both, and there’s got to be acceptance for both.”