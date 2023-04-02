Kelsea Ballerini Performs With ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens at CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini, who hosted the 2023 CMT Music Awards, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens took the stage on Sunday to perform her hit single “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).”

Set against a backdrop of a white picket fence with her pink guitar in hand, Ballerini sang, “Cause dirt on you is dirt on me/And we both know our hands ain’t clean/If it all blows up and we end up on the news/If you go down/I’m goin’ down too.” Soon, she was joined by Jan Sport, Olivia Lux, Manila Luzon and Kennedy Davenport — who all made special appearances on the red carpet that evening.

Earlier that night, local outlet Statesman asked if the group had advice for Texas drag queens impacted by the state’s anti-drag show ban. “Continue to be your authentic self,” said Kennedy Davenport. “We’re still motivating young people, we’re still inspiring them, we’re still lifting them up because at the end of the day, we have a calling and we have a job as drag queens.” Trending Trump's Team Blasts His Lawyer as 'Dumb' 'Loudmouth' SNL Ruthlessly Mocks Indicted Trump for Not Having Money to Pay for Legal Defense Brooke Shields’ First Kiss Was to a 29-Year-Old Actor When She Was 11 Justice Dept. Has New Evidence of Potential Trump Obstruction in Classified Docs Case: Report

Before the ceremony began, Ballerini paid tribute to the Nashville shooting victims. “I pray — deeply — that closeness and community we feel for the next few hours of music can soon turn into action, like real action, that moves us forward together to create change for the safety of our kids and our loved ones,” said the artist.

The show saw Hardy’s “Wait in the Truck” featuring Lainey Wilson take home Collaborative Video of the Year, and Megan Moroney take the trophy for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for her single “Tennessee Orange.” Jelly Roll’s “Son of a Sinner” won Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and Breakthrough Male Video of the Year.