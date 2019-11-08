Kelsea Ballerini Opts to Stay Home in Sleek New Song ‘Club’

Kelsea Ballerini makes a potent statement about self-care in her new song “Club,” which was released on Friday. “Club,” along with the Grand Ole Opry member’s current single “Homecoming Queen,” is the latest preview of the Tennessee third full-length album.

A hybrid mix of acoustic instruments and cutting-edge pop production techniques, “Club” continues the exploration of Ballerini’s psyche that was begun in “Homecoming Queen.” In this case, she’s feeling introverted and wrestling with the obligation to go through the motions of going out, only to wake up feeling lousy the next day. “I could be the life of any party/I can play along with anybody, but sorry/I don’t want to go to the club,” she sings, the title phrase punctuated by a chorus of other vocalists as a thunderous drum beat drives the point home.

Ballerini, who recently celebrated the Number One success of her club-friendly track “Miss Me More,” will appear with pop superstar Halsey in an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads. Their performance was taped in front of an audience at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater in mid-October and the episode will air in early 2020.

On November 13th, Ballerini will perform during the 2019 CMA Awards, where she is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.