Kelsea Ballerini Sets Date for New Album ‘Kelsea’

A new Kelsea Ballerini album will be available in time for spring 2020. Titled simply Kelsea, the singer-songwriter’s third full-length arrives March 20th.

Ballerini made the announcement on Instagram, sharing the album title and cover art — a sun-kissed image of the singer with her head resting on a patch of grass. No track listing or songwriting credits are available at present, but Ballerini has already released the songs “Homecoming Queen?” and “Club” from the album. As with those tracks, the title Kelsea has been stylized in all lowercase letters.

Ballerini’s current single, “Homecoming Queen?” is currently inside the Top 20 at country radio and gaining ground, making her one of a few women receiving steady airplay on country radio. She also recently waded into the ongoing discussion around the lack of women on country radio after seeing a candid tweet from a Michigan country station about how they were following Tomatogate logic and forbidden from playing two women back to back.

“I am grateful. BUT. There is still inequality in airplay for women,” she wrote. “And tweets like this prove it. And it’s my job to say it out loud and post about it, because of the girls moving to Nashville (or wherever) that are ready to outrun and outwork and outplay everyone. They deserve to know that they have the same shot as the guys moving here to do the same.”

Chiming in, Kacey Musgraves was even more frank: “The only thing these men are good at is making themselves look like bigger pussies than all our ours combined.”

In the wake of this latest round of discussions, CMT announced its plans to make all music programming an even split between women and men, correcting it from a slight tilt toward the men’s side.

Shortly after her album comes out, Ballerini will appear opposite Halsey in a new episode of CMT Crossroads, which was filmed at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater in October. The pair’s collaborative performance of Halsey’s “Graveyard” was released on Wednesday.