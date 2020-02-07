 Kelsea Ballerini Sings 'LA' on 'Jimmy Kimmel': Watch - Rolling Stone
Kelsea Ballerini Performs a Vulnerable ‘LA’ on ‘Kimmel’

Tennessee native details her love/hate relationship with Los Angeles in a personal song off her upcoming album ‘Kelsea’

Joseph Hudak

Kelsea Ballerini performed two songs off her upcoming album Kelsea on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, her latest single “Homecoming Queen?” and the vulnerable “LA.”

“I’ve got a love n’ hate relationship with LA,” Ballerini sings in the atmospheric mid-tempo track, which finds the Tennessee native sharing feelings of inadequacy when she visits California’s celebrity mecca: “I’ve got some famous friends that I could call but I don’t know if I’m cool enough/what’s worse than spending time alone is one of them not picking up.”

Ballerini wrote “LA” by herself and it unfolds as if you’re reading her diary. Nothing is off limits, be it worries about getting invited to a party or any grief she might receive from back home if she were to move to California. “If I lay down my hair in the ocean air will Tennessee be mad at me?” she asks.

While “LA” was an online performance, Ballerini used her TV time on Kimmel to deliver a pretty reading of “Homecoming Queen?” Written by Ballerini with Jimmy Robbins and Nicolle Galyon, it too is a more stripped-down number with themes of introspection and self-discovery.

Ballerini’s third album, Kelsea, will be released March 20th. She teams up with the pop singer Halsey for an episode of CMT Crossroads premiering March 25th.

