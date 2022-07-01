Kelsea Ballerini Jumps into Love ‘Heartfirst’ on ‘Kimmel’

Kelsea Ballerini brought her latest single, “Heartfirst,” to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, offering fans a glimpse of her as-of-yet untitled fifth studio album, scheduled for release later this year.

The country hitmaker performed the feel-good song — which celebrates the magic and uncertainty of being young and lovestruck — for the Kimmel crowd while decked out in a floral catsuit and backed by her band.

Ballerini gave her first TV performance of “Heartfirst” earlier this year at the CMT Awards from her backyard after a case of COVID forced the singer into quarantine. She was also scheduled to co-host the ceremony alongside actor Anthony Mackie, but the diagnosis meant Ballerini had to conduct her duties remotely.

“[They] brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform…We’re doing our damn best,” she said in an Instagram video. “Let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons.”

Earlier this week, Ballerini teased her forthcoming album on social media, sharing a handful of selfies while thanking fans for their patience. “Drove the PCH and listened to the final mixes of my album today,” she wrote on Twitter. “Now I am going to eat copious amounts of sushi and drown in gratitude for this new little chapter we get to share together so soon.” The “I Quit Drinking” singer will also release a line of cosmetics in collaboration with Covergirl this fall.