Watch Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey Perform ‘The Other Girl’ on ‘CMT Crossroads’

The full performance will air on March 25th

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey performed a joint session for CMT Crossroads last year and have shared a rendition of Ballerini’s “The Other Girl.”

The mash-up performance, which was filmed at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville in October, premieres March 25th and the pair have previously shared a video clip of Halsey’s “Graveyard.” It marks the 70th episode of CMT Crossroads, which has evolved toward more pop-centered artists since its roots-y premiere with Lucinda Williams and Elvis Costello in 2002.

“The Other Girl” comes off Ballerini’s upcoming new album, Kelsea, which is out now. The album will includes previously released songs “Homecoming Queen?” and “Club,” both of which she performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year.

Halsey, meanwhile, released her new album Manic in January. She appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live the same month to perform her country-inspired number “You Should Be Sad,” as well as “Finally // Beautiful Stranger.”

Ballerini and Halsey’s collaborative performance will air on CMT Crossroads on Wednesday, March 25th at 10 p.m. EST.

