Kelsea Ballerini Plots Headlining 2019 Miss Me More Tour

Kelsea Ballerini will visit a series of arenas and amphitheaters next spring when she embarks on the headlining 2019 Miss Me More Tour in April.

Named for Ballerini’s current single, which appears on her second album Unapologetically, the tour gets underway April 11th in Salisbury, Maryland and continues through May 11th in Fargo, North Dakota for a total of 14 shows. Other stops on the itinerary include James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia and a hometown show for Ballerini at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in East Tennessee. Joining her for the trek will be “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer Brett Young — whose new album Ticket to L.A. will be released December 7th — and Brandon Ratcliff. Tickets go on sale to the public November 2nd at 10 a.m. local time.

On Friday, October 26th, Ballerini released the deluxe edition of Unapologetically, which came with a handful of new tracks including the Chainsmokers collaboration “This Feeling” and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” Currently, Ballerini is wrapping up the final few dates on Keith Urban’s Graffiti U Tour in 2018 before heading out with Kelly Clarkson on the Meaning of Life Tour in January 2019.

Miss Me More Tour dates:

April 11 – Salisbury, MD @ Wicomico Youth and Civic Center

April 12 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

April 13 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

April 17 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

April 18 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

April 25 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

April 26 – St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 27 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena

May 2 – Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

May 3 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

May 4 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

May 9 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

May 10 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center

May 11 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena