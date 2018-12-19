Watch Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson Sing ‘O Holy Night’ on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson delivered a heavenly duet of the holiday standard “O Holy Night” on The Voice’s season 15 finale Tuesday night, trading powerful notes in a made-for-TV moment that felt festive in all the right places.

Appearing on a candlelit stage — Clarkson in a glittering black ball gown and Hudson draped in a feathery white dress of her own — the duo’s performance was tasteful from the start, backed only by a piano and choir. Each of the Grammy winners had the vocal power to blow the song off its foundation, but instead kept the focus on its divine message, slowly and masterfully letting the energy rise until the very end. They finished the like a pair of angels, singing face to face and blending their voices in splendid harmony.

Later on in the night, Clarkson’s team member and 16-year-old country singer Chevel Shepherd would become the season’s winner, with Hudson’s team member Kennedy Holmes placing fourth overall after fan votes. Clarkson will return to the coach’s chair February 25th for season 16 on NBC, while Hudson’s empowering single, “I’ll Fight” (from the film RBG), is out now.