fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not

The actor pays tribute to the late country legend during an appearance on Clarkson's eponymous show
Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Clarkson
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4.

Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s eponymous talk show for an installment of her Kellyoke bit, gamely dialing up the twang to sing Lynn’s 1966 song about a boozed-up and hard-up husband. He even took his own verse, warbling about “crying all alone” before trying to offer Clarkson a peck on the cheek (she shooed him away with her hand).

Clarkson recently confirmed the follow-up to her 2017 LP Meaning of Life in an interview with Variety. The untitled album will address her 2021 divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock. “There’s everything on the album,” Clarkson said. “It’s almost like the arc of a relationship because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want.”

Johnson, meanwhile, is starring as Black Adam in a new film based on the DC Comics character opening Friday, Oct. 21.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Olivia Wilde Wowed Everyone as She Freed the Nipple in a Glittering Sheer Dress at the Academy Museum Gala

Robbie Coltrane, Comic Performer Who Played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies at 72

Brendan Fraser Is 'Open' to Fourth 'Mummy' Movie, Says Tom Cruise's Reboot Flopped Because It Wasn't Fun

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a California Dream House

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad