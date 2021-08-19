Keith Urban Says Pursue and Manifest Your Dreams in New Song ‘Wild Hearts’

 Keith Urban's 'Wild Hearts': Hear New Song - Rolling Stone
Keith Urban sings about the eagle tattoo on his back and the phoenix ink on his arm in the loosely autobiographical new song “Wild Hearts.” It’s a classic tale of perseverance that preaches a message of not only pursuing your dreams but manifesting them and alludes to a few moments from Urban’s life, including the childhood memory of seeing Johnny Cash in concert with his father.

“This goes out to the drifters and all of the dreamers ready to fly,” Urban sings in the chorus. “This goes out to the wild cards and all of the wild hearts, just like mine.” Urban co-wrote the song with Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi, Jennifer Wayne and Eric Paslay. The production has all the hallmarks of an Urban hit — a big chorus, piercing radio-ready guitars and a relentless beat.

“Wild Hearts” follows a string of singles released from Urban’s latest album The Speed of Now Part 1 including the collabs “One Too Many” with Pink and “Out the Cage” with Breland and Chic’s Nile Rodgers.

Urban, who is on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone Australia, is set to resume his Las Vegas residency in September at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

