Keith Urban Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Since the pandemic, the majority of Keith Urban’s live shows have been onstage in Las Vegas, part of his ongoing residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This summer, however, the guitarist is returning to the road with the launch of the Speed of Now World Tour. Urban announced the summer 2022 trek on Wednesday.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” Urban said in a statement. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want — sing, dance, do whatever.”

Urban, whose latest single is the inspirational “Wild Hearts,” will kick off the new tour June 17 in Tampa, Florida, at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre and spend the next six months winding his way through the U.S. and Canada. The run is slated to end Nov. 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Ingrid Andress will open all dates.

Prior to the Speed of Now World Tour, Urban, the subject of a recent Rolling Stone Australia cover story, will play three new shows at the Colosseum in Las Vegas on May 27, 28, and 29.

Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour

June 17 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 9 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 10 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

July 15 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 22 — Mansfield, NH @ Xfinity Center

July 23 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 4 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 5 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 6 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 12 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 14 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

August 26 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 27 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 28 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 — Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 3 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

September 9 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 17 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

September 23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

September 24 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 29 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

September 30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

October 1 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

October 6 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

October 7 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 8 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 13 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

October 14 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Coliseum

October 21 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 — Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

November 4 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

November 5 — St. Paul, MS @ Xcel Center