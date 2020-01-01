Keith Urban and Stevie Nicks Duet in Nashville on New Year’s Eve

For a fourth consecutive year, Keith Urban headlined Nashville’s New Year’s Eve party, performing a hits-heavy set in the city’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park that featured a guest appearance by Stevie Nicks.

The Fleetwood Mac singer joined the country guitarist on the Nicks and Tom Petty duet “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” as well as “Second Hand News” and “Edge of Seventeen.”

Urban is no stranger to the Mac catalog. In 2018, he performed for the band at the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony, offering a rendition of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members’ “Second Hand News.” In 2013, he backed up Little Big Town on “The Chain” at the 2013 CMT Awards.

Urban also revisited his tradition of honoring musicians who died in the past year with a medley of songs by the Cars’ Ric Ocasek, the Monkees’ Peter Tork, Cream’s Ginger Baker, Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson, and more.

Named the CMA’s Entertainer of the Year in 2018, Urban was nominated again for the award in 2019, but lost to Garth Brooks. He performed his latest single “We Were,” co-written by Eric Church, on the telecast and is currently working on the follow-up to 2018’s Graffiti U. In 2020, he’ll kick off his first Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The run finds the singer playing 12 shows between now and next November.

Urban will stage his All for the Hall benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on February 10th in Nashville. Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Blake Shelton, Tanya Tucker, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Daigle, Ingrid Andress and Tenille Townes are among the featured guests.