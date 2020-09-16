Keith Urban and Pink Duet on New ‘One Too Many’

Pink is becoming a ubiquitous presence in country music. In 2016 she joined Kenny Chesney for “Settin’ the World on Fire,” enlisted Chris Stapleton for her own song “Love You Anyway” in 2019, and performed the track with Stapleton at that year’s CMA Awards. On Wednesday, she’ll join Keith Urban to deliver the live debut of their new duet “One Too Many.”

The funky mid-tempo ballad is the latest track released from Urban’s upcoming album The Speed of Now Part 1. It finds Urban and Pink trading verses about lost nights in a bar and the inevitable fights of the morning after. Following their performance on the ACMs, they’ll premiere a video for the song on Urban’s Facebook.

“I’ve always loved Pink’s voice,” Urban said in a statement. “But her artistry and her multi-faceted ability to create, and her God-given talent, truly makes her one of the greatest voices of our time.”

Urban hosts the 55th annual ACM Awards from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. On Friday, he’ll release his latest LP The Speed of Now, which features the songs “Superman,” “Tumbleweed,” and “God Whispered Your Name.” Breland and Nile Rodgers appear on the lead-off track “Out the Cage.” Eric Church also guests on the album in their collaboration “We Were.”