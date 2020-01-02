 Keith Urban Sings the Cars, Roxette in New Year's Tribute: Watch - Rolling Stone
See Keith Urban Sing the Cars, Roxette in New Year’s Tribute Medley

Country star also pays homage to Eddie Money, Peter Tork, songwriter Busbee in his annual salute to musicians who died in the past year

Joseph Hudak

Keith Urban carried on his tradition of honoring musicians who died in the past year by performing a medley of their hits during his New Year’s Eve headlining concert in Nashville this week.

The singer-guitarist began the seven-minute medley with Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love.” The Swedish band’s singer Marie Fredriksson died at 61 on December 9th. From there, Urban dove into the Captain & Tenille’s “Love Will Keep Us Together” in honor of the Captain, Daryl Dragon. “Just Once” for James Ingram and a rendition of 1956’s “Que Sera, Sera” as tribute to Doris Day, who died in May, followed. Urban also tackled “I’m a Believer” for the Monkees’ Peter Tork.

One of the more emotional entries was “H.O.L.Y.,” the Florida Georgia Line hit co-written by Nashville producer and writer Busbee, who died in September at age 43. “I love you, Busbee,” Urban ad-libbed at the song’s end.

Other tributes included “Sunshine of Your Love” for Cream’s Ginger Baker, “Baby Hold On to Me” and “Two Tickets to Paradise” for Eddie Money, and a pair of classics by the Cars: “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “You Might Think,” performed for Ric Ocasek. The singer, songwriter and guitarist died at age 75 in September.

Urban headlined Nashville’s New Year’s celebration for a fourth consecutive year and welcomed Stevie Nicks as a special guest. Together, they performed the Nicks and Tom Petty duet “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” as well as “Second Hand News” and “Edge of Seventeen.”

