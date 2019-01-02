×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Watch Luke Combs Sing Tenacious New Song 'Every Little Bit Helps' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Keith Urban Sings Aretha Franklin, Dolores O’Riordan in New Year’s Tribute Medley

CMA’s Entertainer of the Year remembered artists we lost in 2018 during Nashville performance

By

Reporter

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

For a third year in a row, Keith Urban headlined Nashville’s New Year’s Eve concert on Monday night, delivering a set of his hits and welcoming special guests like Chris Janson and Peter Frampton. As has become his tradition, he also offered a medley of songs by artists who died in 2018.

Urban, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, began the tribute with “Zombie,” the 1994 alt-rock hit by the Cranberries, whose singer Dolores O’Riordan died January 15th in a London hotel. From there, he segued into Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” revamping the song as a busker’s acoustic sing-along. Franklin died August 16th after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The guitarist also honored country picker and Hee Haw co-host Roy Clark, choosing the Appalachian traditional “Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms,” and EDM star Avicii, re-creating the DJ’s country-influenced dance hit “Wake Me Up.”

Urban wrapped up the medley by calling Frampton back to the stage for a guitar duel on “Sweet Home Alabama.” Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King, a Nashville resident who died in August, co-wrote the Southern rock staple.

The Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight celebration has become Nashville’s centerpiece New Year’s party. This year, a crowd of nearly 200,000 was in attendance for sets by Urban, Brett Young, Judah & the Lion and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad