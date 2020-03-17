 Watch Keith Urban Livestream Concert From His Basement - Rolling Stone
Watch Keith Urban Livestream Concert From His Basement

Musician was joined by Nicole Kidman for the online performance

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Keith Urban performed an online concert for fans via Instagram Live.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Keith Urban performed an impromptu concert via Instagram Live to entertain fans stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer was joined by his wife Nicole Kidman, who danced and sang along to the 30-minute set.

In the video, which is available on Urban’s Instagram, the country musician played guitar and sang in the basement of his Nashville home with the help of collaborator Jeff Linsenmaier on keyboards and percussion. The musician was meant to play a show in Houston this week, but the concert was postponed so he offered up the next best thing.

Kidman shared a photo of herself on Instagram after the online gig, writing, “Just loved getting to sing and dance with you all.”

Urban recently released “God Whispered Your Name,” his first new music of 2020, which he performed live on The Late Show earlier this month. Urban was also scheduled to host the 2020 ACM Awards on April 5th in Las Vegas, but that will now take place in September.

