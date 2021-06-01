 Keith Urban Announces Las Vegas Residency for Fall 2021 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Extended Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Mattresses And Bedding
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Keith Urban’s Las Vegas Residency Will Resume in Fall 2021

Country singer will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after his initial 2020 shows were cut short by the pandemic

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Keith Urban Las Vegas

Keith Urban onstage in Las Vegas in 2019. He'll resume his residency at the Colosseum in September.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Keith Urban was only able to perform four shows of his Las Vegas residency before the pandemic shut down live events in 2020. On Tuesday, the country singer-guitarist announced his return to the Strip: “Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas” will resume September 17th at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Urban will perform five shows in September as part of the residency: September 17th, 18th, 22nd, 24th, and 25th.  The “God Whispered Your Name” singer told Rolling Stone in 2020 that it was the showroom itself that drew him to Las Vegas. The Colosseum is essentially a large theater with a general admission pit in front of the stage.

“The room was really the tipping point for me,” Urban said. “I think what I love about it, it’s three venues in one. You’ve got an arena stage that truly is, I mean the production you can put on a stage is massive. You’ve got a lot of theater seating and a theater vibe, but then you’ve also got this club happening down on the floor where everybody’s standing. It’s rowdy, it’s a raucous vibe. The three venues that I love playing the most are all in one place.”

Tickets to “Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas” go on sale June 7th. His showroom residency joins new productions by some of his country peers — Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan announced their own entrée to Vegas in May. They’ll play the Theatre at Resorts World, with Underwood’s shows set for December of this year, and Bryan’s for February 2022.

In This Article: Keith Urban

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.