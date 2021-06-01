Keith Urban’s Las Vegas Residency Will Resume in Fall 2021

Keith Urban was only able to perform four shows of his Las Vegas residency before the pandemic shut down live events in 2020. On Tuesday, the country singer-guitarist announced his return to the Strip: “Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas” will resume September 17th at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Urban will perform five shows in September as part of the residency: September 17th, 18th, 22nd, 24th, and 25th. The “God Whispered Your Name” singer told Rolling Stone in 2020 that it was the showroom itself that drew him to Las Vegas. The Colosseum is essentially a large theater with a general admission pit in front of the stage.

“The room was really the tipping point for me,” Urban said. “I think what I love about it, it’s three venues in one. You’ve got an arena stage that truly is, I mean the production you can put on a stage is massive. You’ve got a lot of theater seating and a theater vibe, but then you’ve also got this club happening down on the floor where everybody’s standing. It’s rowdy, it’s a raucous vibe. The three venues that I love playing the most are all in one place.”

Tickets to “Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas” go on sale June 7th. His showroom residency joins new productions by some of his country peers — Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan announced their own entrée to Vegas in May. They’ll play the Theatre at Resorts World, with Underwood’s shows set for December of this year, and Bryan’s for February 2022.