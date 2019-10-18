Keith Urban Announces Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban will become the latest country music star to set up shop in Las Vegas. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year has announced a 12-concert residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace next year.

Kicking off January 10th, the run, titled “Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas,” will include three additional dates in January, and two dates each in April, July, August, and November of 2020. Urban last played the Colosseum in September.

The singer-guitarist released his last full-length album, Graffiti U, in 2018. In May, he unveiled his first new music with the single “We Were,” a song co-written by Eric Church. Urban is currently on tour and is set to host his regular benefit for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, All for the Hall, on February 10th in Nashville. He’s nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at November’s CMA Awards.

Las Vegas has become a regular stop for country singers, with Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn and Reba McEntire, Florida Georgia Line, and Lady Antebellum all staging residencies in the city. In December, Jason Aldean will play a three-night run, dubbed Ride All Night Vegas, at the Park Theater at Park MGM.

Here are the dates for Keith Urban’s Las Vegas residency:

January 2020: 10, 11, 17, 18

April 2020: 24, 25

July 2020: 10, 11

August 2020: 7, 8

November 2020: 20, 21