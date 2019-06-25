Keith Urban Teams With Kassi Ashton for Kinetic ‘Drop Top’ Video

Keith Urban famously abandoned his six string for live performances of the 2015 single “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16,” singing the melody while he picked out the song’s strutting bass groove. The 2018 CMA Entertainer of the Year is holding down the low end yet again in the new video for “Drop Trop,” his collaboration with Kassi Ashton from 2018’s Graffiti U.

With piped-in audience noise and footage from a live performance of the song captured during Urban’s Graffiti U Tour in 2018, the clip matches the song’s kinetic energy — a restless, new wave pulse that powers a narrative about a woman leaving the past behind and “going to Coachella with feathers in her hair.” “Pretty Shiny Things” singer Ashton shows up to play the part of the woman, determined to “show him what he lost with my jeans skin tight” and showing off her moves as she belts the central hook.

Urban has already introduced a pair of new songs in 2019. At the ACM Awards in April, he debuted a cover of Foy Vance’s intense “Burden” and then released a studio version the following day. More recently, he issued the nostalgic, stripped-down single “We Were,” which was co-written by Eric Church, and also joined Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to sing “Old Town Road” during CMA Fest. Catch Urban making the festival rounds this summer, including Faster Horses in Brooklyn, Michigan, on July 19th and Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tennessee on September 21st.