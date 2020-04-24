 Keith Urban Hosts a Stop-Motion Pool Party in 'Polaroid' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Nasty Cherry Details How They 'Shoulda Known Better' on New Song Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Keith Urban Hosts a Freeze-Frame Pool Party in ‘Polaroid’ Video

Clip uses a trippy stop-motion technique for an eye-catching effect

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Keith Urban teams up with Florida Georgia Line producer Joey Moi for his new song “Polaroid,” a breezy, evocative jam that, like “The Fighter,” stands as one of Urban’s more electronic-focused musical adventures.

Its accompanying music video is mesmerizing, utilizing a clever filmmaking approach to put the singer-guitarist in the middle of the action at a backyard pool party. Couples kiss, barbecues flame out of control, and some guy naturally falls into the water, all captured in a freeze-frame technique.

“It was all centered around a pool party and this contraption called a MoCo that’s programmed to do what you see in the video — swoop in, pan out, look around and swoop right back and do the exact same motion again and again,” Urban said in a statement. “You’re able to place people in these different places, positions and then freeze moments. It was pretty trippy.”

Written by Sam Fischer, Steph Jones, Geoff Warburton, Griffen Palmer, and Mark Trussell, “Polaroid” arrives while Urban’s current single “God Whispered Your Name” is making its way up the charts. The country star recently sang Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” on the Global Citizen “One World” concert, using yet another filmmaking trick to perform with two clones of himself.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Keith Urban

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.