Keith Urban Hosts a Freeze-Frame Pool Party in ‘Polaroid’ Video

Keith Urban teams up with Florida Georgia Line producer Joey Moi for his new song “Polaroid,” a breezy, evocative jam that, like “The Fighter,” stands as one of Urban’s more electronic-focused musical adventures.

Its accompanying music video is mesmerizing, utilizing a clever filmmaking approach to put the singer-guitarist in the middle of the action at a backyard pool party. Couples kiss, barbecues flame out of control, and some guy naturally falls into the water, all captured in a freeze-frame technique.

“It was all centered around a pool party and this contraption called a MoCo that’s programmed to do what you see in the video — swoop in, pan out, look around and swoop right back and do the exact same motion again and again,” Urban said in a statement. “You’re able to place people in these different places, positions and then freeze moments. It was pretty trippy.”

Written by Sam Fischer, Steph Jones, Geoff Warburton, Griffen Palmer, and Mark Trussell, “Polaroid” arrives while Urban’s current single “God Whispered Your Name” is making its way up the charts. The country star recently sang Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” on the Global Citizen “One World” concert, using yet another filmmaking trick to perform with two clones of himself.