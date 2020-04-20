Watch Keith Urban Clone Himself for Cover of Steve Winwood’s ‘Higher Love’

Keith Urban got a little help from himself and also himself during Global Citizen’s “One World” concert on Saturday, April 18th, performing a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” with two clones as his backing band. The concert raised $128 million in funds for COVID-19 relief.

Seated on a stool in his home studio, Urban presses play on a little console to start up a programmed drum rhythm and begins strumming his acoustic guitar. He sings a portion of the opening verse alone, tapping out some percussive rhythms on his guitar, but around the 34-second mark, a second version of Urban steps into the frame with an electric guitar around his shoulders and adds some tasteful lead licks and harmonies to the equation. At 1:15, a third Urban pops out to add a third guitar part and harmony, rounding out this performance to something that feels like a full band.

“To all of the healthcare workers, everybody on the front lines and behind the scenes, on behalf of Nic and our girls, myself — all of us here — we say thank you,” Urban said, with his wife Nicole Kidman popping out to join him on the right side.

In March, Urban released his new single “God Whispered Your Name” and followed it with a video in April. Urban, who won the ACM Entertainer of the Year honor last year, is set to serve as the ACM Awards’ new host in 2020 when it airs September 16th.