 Keith Urban's 'Higher Love' Performance: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Deerhoof Mull Humanity's Big Goodbye on New Song ''Farewell' Symphony' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Watch Keith Urban Clone Himself for Cover of Steve Winwood’s ‘Higher Love’

Urban performed the song for Global Citizen’s “One World” concert

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Keith Urban got a little help from himself and also himself during Global Citizen’s “One World” concert on Saturday, April 18th, performing a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” with two clones as his backing band. The concert raised $128 million in funds for COVID-19 relief.

Seated on a stool in his home studio, Urban presses play on a little console to start up a programmed drum rhythm and begins strumming his acoustic guitar. He sings a portion of the opening verse alone, tapping out some percussive rhythms on his guitar, but around the 34-second mark, a second version of Urban steps into the frame with an electric guitar around his shoulders and adds some tasteful lead licks and harmonies to the equation. At 1:15, a third Urban pops out to add a third guitar part and harmony, rounding out this performance to something that feels like a full band.

“To all of the healthcare workers, everybody on the front lines and behind the scenes, on behalf of Nic and our girls, myself — all of us here — we say thank you,” Urban said, with his wife Nicole Kidman popping out to join him on the right side.

In March, Urban released his new single “God Whispered Your Name” and followed it with a video in April. Urban, who won the ACM Entertainer of the Year honor last year, is set to serve as the ACM Awards’ new host in 2020 when it airs September 16th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Keith Urban

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.