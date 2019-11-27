Keith Urban Rips Through Hits Medley at Canadian Football Halftime Show

Keith Urban was the headlining performer at the 2019 Grey Cup, the championship game of the Canadian Football League, on Sunday night. And his nearly 13-minute medley of hits proved more exciting than the lopsided game itself: the Winnipeg Blue Bombers walloped the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33 to 12.

With guitar in hand and fingerless gloves to ward off the Calgary chill, Urban launched into “Somewhere in My Car” from atop an elevated video cube. Following a brief outro solo, the opening ganjo riff and a blast of fireworks announced “Somebody Like You,” Urban’s 2002 chart-topper. “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “The Fighter,” with an assist from a virtual Carrie Underwood, followed, before the singer-guitarist wrapped up with “Wasted Time” and another round of fireworks.

Earlier this summer, Urban released his latest single “We Were,” co-written by Eric Church, who joined him on an updated version of the song in October. Urban’s solo performance of the track was one of the highlights of this month’s CMA Awards. He also released the Christmas song “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight” earlier in November.

Urban will head to Australia later in December for a string of shows at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, before returning to Nashville to headline the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve party for a fourth year in a row.