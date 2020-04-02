Keith Urban Escapes From the Dark in ‘God Whispered Your Name’ Video

Keith Urban manages to capture a sense of the present moment in his new video for “God Whispered Your Name,” where he feels trapped in a dark place and must hunt for a way out. The song is the singer-guitarist’s first new music of 2020.

Directed by Jennifer Massaux, the “God Whispered Your Name” clip begins with Urban stuck in a dimly-lit basement space, including one room that’s completely flooded out. According to a release, it was a series of rooms underneath a Nashville warehouse that Urban describes as “literally the darkest, dank and smelly place.”

Eventually, Urban finds a way to break out of his shadowy prison and emerges in wide open space and sunny skies, courtesy of the desert mountains near Lancaster, California — a scene that’s rendered in spectacular drone-camera footage. It mirrors the song’s lyrical content, describing a love that has the power to change someone.

Urban originally released “God Whispered Your Name” in late February, along with making the announcement that he was set to be the new host for the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. That show, originally set for April 5th, has now been moved to September 16th over coronavirus concerns, with Urban still serving as host. In its original slot this Sunday, CBS will air ACM Presents: Our Country, featuring classic awards show footage plus intimate, at-home performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, and more.