Watch Keith Urban Perform ‘God Whispered Your Name’ on ‘Colbert’

Keith Urban appeared on The Late Show to perform his new single, “God Whispered Your Name.” Accompanied by his band, the singer and guitarist gave an emotional rendition of the tune, an introspective track he released last month.

Urban’s appearance on the late night show comes ahead of his hosting gig at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5th. “As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACMs in April,” the musician wrote in a statement. “I’ll tell you — this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life… and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful — and ready to roll!”

The singer will also be continuing his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this spring. Urban sat down with host Stephen Colbert to discuss his career, including seeing Johnny Cash live in Australia as a kid and how he grew up loving American country music.