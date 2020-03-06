 Watch Keith Urban Perform 'God Whispered Your Name' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Watch Keith Urban Perform 'God Whispered Your Name' on 'Colbert' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Watch Keith Urban Perform ‘God Whispered Your Name’ on ‘Colbert’

The song is the musician’s first single of 2020

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Keith Urban appeared on The Late Show to perform his new single, “God Whispered Your Name.” Accompanied by his band, the singer and guitarist gave an emotional rendition of the tune, an introspective track he released last month.

Urban’s appearance on the late night show comes ahead of his hosting gig at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5th. “As if having a new song out today wasn’t enough, I also get to host the ACMs in April,” the musician wrote in a statement. “I’ll tell you — this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life… and there’s so much more to come. Incredibly grateful — and ready to roll!”

The singer will also be continuing his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this spring. Urban sat down with host Stephen Colbert to discuss his career, including seeing Johnny Cash live in Australia as a kid and how he grew up loving American country music.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.