Hear Keith Urban’s New Version of ‘We Were’ Featuring Eric Church

Keith Urban is joined by fellow CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church on a new version of his current single, “We Were.” Urban released his recording of the song, which Church wrote with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde, in May.

This new rendition is virtually unchanged from the version Urban released in May — now a Top 10 hit — save for the presence of Church. The “Desperate Man” singer parachutes in around the 1:13 mark to lead the second verse and chorus, lamenting a loss that was likely inevitable but now occupies a place in his mind that isn’t entirely about sadness. “At least there’s a little bit of sweet in the bitter/Though a part of me is always gonna miss her,” he sings, his voice complemented by Urban’s for the remainder of the song.

Urban and Church previously collaborated on the 2015 hit “Raise ‘Em Up,” a Number One airplay hit that came with a subtle message of protest and speaking out against injustice. The song appeared on Urban’s 2013 album Fuse.

On November 13th, Urban will find out if he gets to enjoy back-to-back CMA Entertainer of the Year wins, and then he’ll be busy gearing up for a busy 2020. In January, he’s set to headline a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace that will run 12 dates total, and in February, he’ll perform hosting duties for the annual All for the Hall concert benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame. Then in May, he’ll head out on a European tour that will take him through the U.K., Scandinavia, and several other stops in mainland Europe.