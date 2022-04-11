Watch Keith Urban Open the CMT Awards With Guitar-Heavy ‘Wild Hearts’

Keith Urban kicked off the 2022 CMT Music Awards with a performance of his latest single “Wild Hearts.” The guitar-slinger strutted up the catwalk to the stage of Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium with his Les Paul at his side. It’s a venue that’s familiar to Urban — he rehearsed his 2011 Get Closer Tour there.

“This goes out to the drifters and all of the dreamers ready to fly,” Urban sang in the chorus. “This goes out to the wild cards and all of the wild hearts, just like mine.” He co-wrote the song with Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi, Jennifer Wayne, and Eric Paslay, and the production has all the hallmarks of an Urban hit, including a big chorus, radio-ready guitars, and a relentless beat.

Urban’s been playing “Wild Hearts” regularly during his Las Vegas residency. He resumed the show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace earlier this year, adding dates to help fill the void left by Adele’s last-minute cancellation. Urban returns to Vegas over Memorial Day weekend, before launching a U.S. tour that takes him to festivals and amphitheaters around the country.

“Wild Hearts” follows a string of singles released from Urban’s latest album The Speed of Now Part 1 including “One Too Many” with Pink and “Out the Cage” with Breland and Chic’s Nile Rodgers.