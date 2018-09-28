Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next American Bar Association and Others Are Demanding More of the Senate for Kavanaugh Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Hear Keb’ Mo’, Rosanne Cash’s Timely New Duet ‘Put a Woman in Charge’

Americana favorites team for powerful anthem addressing gender imbalance and political crisis

By

Reporter

Stephen L. Betts's Most Recent Stories

View All

Grammy-winning artist Keb’ Mo’ has enlisted singer-songwriter and fellow activist Rosanne Cash for the anthemic and timely “Put a Woman in Charge.” A lively, upbeat tune backed by a driving rhythm, the song was penned by Keb’ Mo’ with Beth Nielsen Chapman (“This Kiss,” “Happy Girl”) and John Lewis Parker (“Hard Habit to Break,” “Can’t We Fall In Love Again”).

Opening with lines about man’s initial accomplishments (fire, the wheel) to the building of automobiles right through to setting borders and building walls, the lyrics note “he won’t stop ’til he owns it all” and then warn, “here we are standing on the brink of disaster.” In the background, Cash can be heard singing the line, “Enough is enough is enough is enough.” The answer, of course, is right in the song’s title, delivered as a vibrant gospel chorus that’s simple yet extraordinarily powerful.

“‘Put a Woman in Charge’ is about trying something else,” Keb’ Mo’ says in a release. “There have been a lot of great achievements made by men or by the masculine, but maybe, just maybe, we’ve gotten too comfortable with the imbalance of men in power and have fallen short by not listening and embracing what women have to offer when they lead.”

Halfway through the song, Cash sings, “Hallelujah, we’re gonna feel the magic, when the girls take over it’s gonna be fantastic,” which is followed by a snippet of President Barack Obama from a recent speech proclaiming, “We need more women in charge.”

“Having Rosanne be a part of this project is amazing,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “All the pieces of working with Rosanne just fell together, and it has become a beautiful thing.”

Cash will release She Remembers Everything, her first album in nearly five years, on November 2nd. Keb’ Mo”s most recent LP TajMo, paired him with blues icon Taj Mahal, and also won Album of the Year honors at the 2018 Blues Music Awards. An official music video for “Put a Woman in Charge” is currently in the works.

In This Article: Keb' Mo', Rosanne Cash

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad