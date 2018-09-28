Hear Keb’ Mo’, Rosanne Cash’s Timely New Duet ‘Put a Woman in Charge’

Grammy-winning artist Keb’ Mo’ has enlisted singer-songwriter and fellow activist Rosanne Cash for the anthemic and timely “Put a Woman in Charge.” A lively, upbeat tune backed by a driving rhythm, the song was penned by Keb’ Mo’ with Beth Nielsen Chapman (“This Kiss,” “Happy Girl”) and John Lewis Parker (“Hard Habit to Break,” “Can’t We Fall In Love Again”).

Opening with lines about man’s initial accomplishments (fire, the wheel) to the building of automobiles right through to setting borders and building walls, the lyrics note “he won’t stop ’til he owns it all” and then warn, “here we are standing on the brink of disaster.” In the background, Cash can be heard singing the line, “Enough is enough is enough is enough.” The answer, of course, is right in the song’s title, delivered as a vibrant gospel chorus that’s simple yet extraordinarily powerful.

“‘Put a Woman in Charge’ is about trying something else,” Keb’ Mo’ says in a release. “There have been a lot of great achievements made by men or by the masculine, but maybe, just maybe, we’ve gotten too comfortable with the imbalance of men in power and have fallen short by not listening and embracing what women have to offer when they lead.”

Halfway through the song, Cash sings, “Hallelujah, we’re gonna feel the magic, when the girls take over it’s gonna be fantastic,” which is followed by a snippet of President Barack Obama from a recent speech proclaiming, “We need more women in charge.”

“Having Rosanne be a part of this project is amazing,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “All the pieces of working with Rosanne just fell together, and it has become a beautiful thing.”

Cash will release She Remembers Everything, her first album in nearly five years, on November 2nd. Keb’ Mo”s most recent LP TajMo, paired him with blues icon Taj Mahal, and also won Album of the Year honors at the 2018 Blues Music Awards. An official music video for “Put a Woman in Charge” is currently in the works.