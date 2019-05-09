Keb’ Mo’ Previews New Album With Sizzling ‘I Remember You’

Keb’ Mo’ deals with the enduring power of a memory in the sizzling new song “I Remember You.” The track is the latest release from the modern bluesman’s upcoming album Oklahoma, due out June 14th.

Over a muscular groove, Keb’ Mo’ tells a story of one guy and his unforgettable encounter with a beguiling woman. “My name is Junior, from Memphis, Tennessee/My daddy was a hustler, and a stranger to me.” Tough as this character sounds, he’s no match for the lady in a red dress, who’s dancing at the bar and sipping a margarita. But just like that, she’s out the door and gone forever, leaving Junior with only a delicious memory he can indulge from time to time. Keb’ Mo’ calls the song “a little fantasy about a high-class woman in a low-class joint.”

Oklahoma, the performer’s first solo album since 2014’s Bluesamericana (he joined up with blues-folk legend Taj Mahal on 2017’s TajMo), also includes the topical Rosanne Cash collaboration “Put a Woman in Charge,” which came out in September. The album also features appearances by sacred steel master Robert Randolph, Jaci Velasquez and Keb’ Mo’s wife Robbie Brooks Moore.

Oklahoma will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, May 10th.

Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma track listing: