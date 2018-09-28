Hear Kane Brown Evoke Nineties Country in New ‘Short Skirt Weather’

Kane Brown has released “Short Skirt Weather,” the latest offering from Brown’s highly anticipated second album Experiment.

The rousing, Nineties country-inspired summer anthem finds the Georgia native alternating between his rich, low baritone in the song’s verses and a more playful, pop-leaning inflection in the harmony-rich, sing-along choruses. Brown playfully praises the eye-catching looks of his girlfriend, accompanied by some lively fiddle and twanging country-rock guitars.

“She wasn’t made for drama,” the 24 year-old sings in the second verse. “But like Nascar and Daytona, yeah that girl was made for me.” Brown wrote the song with Chase McGill and Will Weatherly, with whom he also wrote the album’s lead single “Lose It.” “Short Skirt Weather” follows the release of the down-tempo “Weekend” and “Lose It,” the latter of which has already cracked the Top Ten on the country charts since its release in June.

Coming on the heels of his now-Platinum 2016 self-titled debut album, Brown’s follow-up, produced by Dann Huff, will feature 12 songs, most of which Brown had a hand in writing.

Experiment is in stores on November 9th and beginning in January, Brown will kick off his headlining Live Forever tour with Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen, Raelynn and Danielle Bradbery.