Kane Brown Embraces Fatherhood in New Song ‘For My Daughter’

Brown co-wrote the fiddle-laced tune after finding out he was going to become a parent

Kane Brown has released the new song “For My Daughter,” a touching commentary on family and fatherhood. “I grew up without a dad,” Brown sings in his rich baritone during moving refrain, “I’m gonna be the best one I can be.”

“I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents,” says a statement the singer, who recently welcomed his first child, daughter Kingsley Rose Brown, with wife Katelyn. “I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up.”

Brown, a singer who can oscillate between pop-leaning radio country, Randy Travis-inspired Nineties stylings and pop-dominant r&b and dance music, further shows off his range of style on “For My Daughter.” Unlike several of his recent releases, the song, co-written by Brown, Tom Douglas and Chase McGill, is a down-the-middle traditional country ballad with prominent fiddle, an instrument that Brown has lamented is “going extinct” in commercial country music.

“It’s new school with old-school country,” was how Brown described his most recent album, Experiment, to Rolling Stone last year. “It’s an experiment.” Brown released Experiment in 2018, but he scored a Number One earlier this summer with “One Thing Right,” his non-album collaboration with Marshmello.

Brown will headline the Staples Center in Los Angeles in January.

