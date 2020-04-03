Watch Kane Brown, John Legend at Their Homes in ‘Last Time I Say Sorry’ Video

Kane Brown and John Legend have released a simple black-and-white video for their duet “Last Time I Say Sorry.” The two will perform the song live for the first time during the televised special ACM Presents: Our Country on Sunday, April 5th.

Brown and Legend serve as co-directors on the video, having filmed their portions separately on their smartphones and computers during the coronavirus quarantine. Legend moves from his piano to the couch to a vaulted stairway, while Brown lounges on his leather sofa and sings in front of a large picture window before stepping outside. The two performers, who met on an episode of The Voice, co-wrote the song with Matt McGinn and Andrew Goldstein in a short session.

“It came pretty naturally,” Brown told Gayle King in a recent episode of CBS This Morning. “We started talking about both of our relationships. Usually the guys in a relationship, they’ll say sorry for something they did and they’ll turn around and they’ll do it again. Me and John were like, ‘That’s the worst feeling in the world.’

Brown’s latest album Experiment came out in late 2018 and includes the Number One country hits “Homesick,” “Good as You” and “Lose It.” Legend is currently serving as a coach on the 18th season of The Voice and also released the singles “Conversations in the Dark” and “Actions” earlier this year.