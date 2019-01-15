Kane Brown Pines for the Simple Life in ‘Homesick’ on ‘Colbert’

For his Monday night appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Kane Brown opted to highlight not one of his up-tempo radio hits but a ballad album track off his latest LP Experiment.

Displaying a supple baritone, Brown crooned “Homesick,” a love letter to the one he misses when on the road. While he may be out playing the star to adoring fans — Brown even name-checks himself: “It says ‘Kane Brown’ on a sign with a line out the door” — where he really wishes to be is dancing in the kitchen or rocking on the porch swing with his partner.

Brown, who married his girlfriend in October, is currently on a media blitz in support of Experiment. He performed his latest single “Good as You” on Good Morning America on Monday, and announced that he’ll be joining Jason Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour this summer. The Tennessee singer-songwriter also appears on a remix of “Saturday Nights” with R&B star Khalid, furthering the crossover potential he first exhibited via a collaboration with Camila Cabello on “Never Be the Same.”

“A lot of people that only like country music, they’re not fans of mine. My fans love everything,” Brown told Rolling Stone in November. “You can find my fans at a Drake show; you’ll find my fans at Post Malone all the way to Pink. They just love music in general.”

Experiment, the follow-up to 2016’s Kane Brown, debuted at Number One on the all-genre Billboard 200 upon its release. He’ll launch his headlining Live Forever Tour on January 17th in Independence, Missouri.