Kane Brown, H.E.R. Team Up for ‘Blessed & Free’ Duet

Kane Brown’s collaborative streak continues with “Blessed & Free,” the country singer’s new recording with R&B singer-guitarist H.E.R. It follows the recent Blackbear collaboration “Memory” as well as the hit duet “Famous Friends” with Chris Young.

Brown wrote the song with H.E.R. and an army of co-writers — Ilsey Juber, Denzel Michael-Akil Baptiste, David Biral, and Russell James Chell Jr. — and it has a stylistic resemblance to the “Focus” performer’s sensual, melancholy brand of R&B with its descending electric guitar riff and spacious production. Brown takes the first verse, singing about “old days, dust, and dreams” that plague him, and H.E.R. handles lead duties on the second verse as the beat drops.

They come together on the chorus, which expounds on a theme of solitary struggles and self-reflection. “I ain’t hurtin’ nobody/So just let me be/I got good intentions,” they sing. “I don’t need your blessings/’Cause I’m already blessed, I’m already blessed and free.”

In June, H.E.R. released the full-length album Back of My Mind, which included the singles “Damage” and “Come Through.” The album also features “Hold On,” which H.E.R. performed with Chris Stapleton during the 2021 CMT Awards.

Brown’s latest release is 2020’s Mixtape, Vol. 1, featuring the John Legend collaboration “Last Time I Say Sorry” and “Worldwide Beautiful.” Brown is currently headlining the Blessed & Free Tour, which visits Sacramento, California, on October 1st and Los Angeles on October 2nd.