 Kane Brown, H.E.R.'s New Song 'Blessed and Free': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Post Malone's 2021 Posty Fest Postponed Two Weeks After It Was Announced
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Kane Brown, H.E.R. Team Up for ‘Blessed & Free’ Duet

R&B-flavored track follows Brown’s recent collaborations with Chris Young and Blackbear

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kane Brown’s collaborative streak continues with “Blessed & Free,” the country singer’s new recording with R&B singer-guitarist H.E.R. It follows the recent Blackbear collaboration “Memory” as well as the hit duet “Famous Friends” with Chris Young.

Brown wrote the song with H.E.R. and an army of co-writers — Ilsey Juber, Denzel Michael-Akil Baptiste, David Biral, and Russell James Chell Jr. — and it has a stylistic resemblance to the “Focus” performer’s sensual, melancholy brand of R&B with its descending electric guitar riff and spacious production. Brown takes the first verse, singing about “old days, dust, and dreams” that plague him, and H.E.R. handles lead duties on the second verse as the beat drops.

They come together on the chorus, which expounds on a theme of solitary struggles and self-reflection. “I ain’t hurtin’ nobody/So just let me be/I got good intentions,” they sing. “I don’t need your blessings/’Cause I’m already blessed, I’m already blessed and free.”

In June, H.E.R. released the full-length album Back of My Mind, which included the singles “Damage” and “Come Through.” The album also features “Hold On,” which H.E.R. performed with Chris Stapleton during the 2021 CMT Awards.

Brown’s latest release is 2020’s Mixtape, Vol. 1, featuring the John Legend collaboration “Last Time I Say Sorry” and “Worldwide Beautiful.” Brown is currently headlining the Blessed & Free Tour, which visits Sacramento, California, on October 1st and Los Angeles on October 2nd.

In This Article: H.E.R., Kane Brown

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.