Music Country

Kane Brown Depicts Family Struggle and Survival in ‘Good as You’ Video

Singer will join Jason Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour beginning in May

Kane Brown tells a story of family, survival and support in the new video for “Good as You,” which came out today. The song originally appeared on Brown’s second album Experiment and is his current country single.

Lyrically, “Good as You” has a decidedly romantic tone, with Brown making promises to “never leave ‘I love you’ left unsaid.” In the video, the story shifts to something that feels more appropriate for Mother’s Day, depicting three generations of one family under one roof, struggling to get by. The grandmother looks after the kids, one of whom is being bullied at school, while their mother works a late shift at the hospital. It’s frequently a tough existence, but they’re all looking out for one another, and the kids hatch an adorable plan to surprise their mother with something special by the time the clip reaches its conclusion.

“Good as You” is currently climbing the Country Airplay chart at Number Seven, and his hit “Heaven” is currently nominated for Single of the Year at the ACM Awards. Brown entered 2019 hopping around the U.S. on a headlining arena tour after releasing Experiment, but beginning May 3rd, he’ll step into a supporting role on Jason Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour.

