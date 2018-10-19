Hear Kane Brown’s Affectionate New Song ‘Good as You’

Rolling Stone
Kane Brown is in a relaxed, awe-inspired mood in “Good as You,” the soulful new track from the Georgia native’s upcoming second LP with RCA Nashville, Experiment.

Brown recently turned down the energy from his more uptempo country-rock to show a softer, more affectionate side on “Weekend,” and “Good as You” follows very much in the same vein. This time he trades the rootsy dobro-infused vibe for an R&B-inflected slow jam, getting up-close-and-personal to sing his wife’s praises. “It might take 100 lifetimes to do, but baby I just want to be good as you,” Brown coos, over some tasteful harmonic guitar work and a banjo that adds just a hint of country flavor.

“Good as You” is one of several songs thus far to be previewed from Experiment, including the Top 10 country single “Lose It,” and the first since he was married in Tennessee last Saturday. While Experiment, the follow-up to his 2016 self-titled debut, is due out November 9th, he’ll be hitting the road in January for a new headlining Live Forever Tour.

