See Kane Brown’s Soulful ‘Good as You’ on ‘Kimmel’

A presenter on Wednesday night’s CMA Awards telecast in Nashville, Kane Brown was seemingly in two places at once when he performed a couple of songs from his new LP Experiment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the same night. With the soul-baring, romantic ballad, “Good as You,” Brown fully engaged the crowd on the chorus, in which he praises his significant other with ready-made wedding vows set to a slow-jam soundtrack. Not coincidentally, the singer married girlfriend Katelyn Jae last month.

Brown opened his pre-taped segment with his current Top Five single, “Lose It,” a tune that’s a bit more lyrically direct and upbeat but still retains the singer’s smooth, romantic approach. The new album’s title comes from the inclusion of more traditional instrumentation into his music, which already blends elements of country, pop and hip-hop into the mix.

“Its new school with old-school country,” Brown told Rolling Stone. “It’s an experiment.” The album, released last Friday, November 9th, also includes the chilling “American Bad Dream,” featuring an opening verse addressing school shootings.

In addition to select tour dates in December, Brown will kick off the headlining Live Forever Tour in January with special guests Granger Smith, Raelynn, Danielle Bradbery and Jimmie Allen on various dates throughout the trek.

