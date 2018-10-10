Kane Brown Talks Racism, His Brand of Country in New Apple Music Film

On November 2nd, Apple Music will premiere a short film about country artist Kane Brown that documents his transition from popular YouTube performer to bona fide country-radio star. Apple Music Presents: Kane Brown – Experiment also addresses some of the criticism the 24-year-old singer has faced for his brand of progressive pop-inflected country.

“It’s always, ‘Oh, Waylon and Cash are rolling in their graves right now,” Brown says in a just-released trailer for the documentary. “They have a picture of what country should look like and I just want to make my own lane.”

Brown, who is mixed raced, also comments on some of the racism he has experienced growing up. “I went through a lot being called the N-word,” he says in the clip.

With hit singles like “What Ifs” and “Heaven” to his credit, Brown will release his new album Experiment on November 9th. During Tuesday night’s American Music Awards, the Chattanooga-raised singer won three awards: Favorite Male Artist Country, Favorite Album Country and Favorite Song Country, for his Number One “Heaven.”

On November 1st, Brown will perform a special concert in Nashville presented by Apple Music. He also curated a “Pre-Show Jams” playlist for the streaming service that includes songs by Florida Georgia Line, Drake, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.