Kane Brown Details New Album ‘Experiment’

Kane Brown gets adventurous with Experiment, the upcoming follow-up to the singer-songwriter’s self-titled 2016 debut.

According to USA Today, Experiment finds Brown working once again with Dann Huff, the producer and longtime guitar hero who helped turn Brown’s self-titled release into a platinum-selling success. Due out November 9th, Experiment picks up where that album left off, building a Millennial-approved country sound out of R&B swagger, pop polish and the supercharged, amplified guitars of modern rock. “Lose It,” the album’s first single, was introduced earlier this summer, while a new track, “Homesick,” will be released Thursday evening. Both songs were co-written by Brown, who had a hand in writing 11 of the album’s 12 tracks.

“Listening to the album on the way to L.A. [and] wishing it was November already,” he tweeted this morning, while flying to California for this weekend’s appearance at the Los Angeles County Fair. “At least a song drops tonight.”

Listening to the album on the way to L.A wishing it was November already….. at least a song drops tonight 🔥 #homesick — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) September 6, 2018

Brown’s travel schedule isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Two months after the album’s release, he’ll hit the road for the biggest headlining tour of his career, trading the club gigs of his past for nearly two dozen arena dates. Granger Smith will serve as direct support for the entire run, while a rotating lineup of openers — Raelynn, Danielle Bradbery and Jimmie Allen — will round out the three-artist bill.

Here is the Experiment track list: