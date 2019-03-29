×
Rolling Stone
Kane Brown, Becky G Meld Country, Reggaeton in ‘Lost in the Middle of Nowhere’ Remix

Country star and Latin pop artist sing in Spanish in new version of track off Brown’s ‘Experiment’

Kane Brown and Latin pop singer Becky G have teamed up for a Spanish-language remix of “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere,” accompanied by a new video that features the performers together. The song originally appeared on Brown’s 2018 album Experiment.

That version, a pop-country tune that imagined getting “lost” to have as much to do with sex as getting off the main roads, also featured “Mayores” singer Becky G as Brown’s duet partner. This new remix is a complete overhaul, the original’s amplified electric guitars and programmed drums replaced by a reggaeton rhythm and deep, undulating synthesizer. There’s a familiar, cascading acoustic guitar part transferred in from the original, and Brown opens the new version with a verse in English before he and Becky G break into Spanish for the soaring choruses.

In the video, directed by Alex Alvga, the “middle of nowhere” shifts from the rural South to something decidedly more tropical, with Brown skillfully executing a few limber dance moves in sync with Becky G.

Brown is set to join up with Jason Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour starting in May, with April performances including Tortuga Festival and Stagecoach. Becky G, meanwhile, has a March 30th show in Querétaro, Mexico, followed by an April 17th gig in Puerto San José, Guatemala.

