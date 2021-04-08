Kane Brown Announces ‘Blessed and Free Tour’ for Fall 2021

Kane Brown has announced dates and venues for an extensive arena tour set to begin in fall 2021. The news comes just one day after fellow country star Eric Church revealed plans for his own headlining arena tour.
Brown’s Blessed and Free Tour will visit 35 North American cities, kicking off October 1st in Sacramento, California, and running into 2022 before wrapping up February 4th in Las Vegas. Along the way, Brown will perform at Boston’s TD Garden, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and L.A.’s Staples Center. As with Church’s announcement, no Nashville date is yet on the books.
Jordan Davis has been named as Brown’s support act for the trek’s 2021 dates, with Chase Rice taking over in 2022. Restless Road, the vocal group signed to Brown’s label 1021 Entertainment, will open all shows. Tickets go on sale to the public April 16th at 10 am.
Brown is currently featured as a duet partner on Chris Young’s single “Famous Friends,” which is near the Top 20 on country radio. His most recent release is 2020’s Mixtape, Vol. 1, which included the John Legend duet “Last Time I Say Sorry” and “Be Like That” with Swae Lee and Khalid.
Blessed and Free Tour dates:
October 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
October 8 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
October 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
October 10 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
October 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
October 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
October 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 23 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
October 24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
November 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
November 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
November 6 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
November 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
November 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
November 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
December 2 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
December 3 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
December 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
January 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
January 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
January 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
January 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
January 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
January 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
January 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
January 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
January 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
January 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
January 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
January 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
February 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena