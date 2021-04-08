Kane Brown Announces ‘Blessed and Free Tour’ for Fall 2021

Kane Brown has announced dates and venues for an extensive arena tour set to begin in fall 2021. The news comes just one day after fellow country star Eric Church revealed plans for his own headlining arena tour.

Brown’s Blessed and Free Tour will visit 35 North American cities, kicking off October 1st in Sacramento, California, and running into 2022 before wrapping up February 4th in Las Vegas. Along the way, Brown will perform at Boston’s TD Garden, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and L.A.’s Staples Center. As with Church’s announcement, no Nashville date is yet on the books.

Jordan Davis has been named as Brown’s support act for the trek’s 2021 dates, with Chase Rice taking over in 2022. Restless Road, the vocal group signed to Brown’s label 1021 Entertainment, will open all shows. Tickets go on sale to the public April 16th at 10 am.

Brown is currently featured as a duet partner on Chris Young’s single “Famous Friends,” which is near the Top 20 on country radio. His most recent release is 2020’s Mixtape, Vol. 1, which included the John Legend duet “Last Time I Say Sorry” and “Be Like That” with Swae Lee and Khalid.

Blessed and Free Tour dates:

October 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 8 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

October 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

October 10 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

October 15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

October 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 23 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

October 24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

November 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 6 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

November 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

November 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

December 2 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

December 3 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

December 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

January 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

January 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

January 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

January 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

January 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

January 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

January 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

January 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

January 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

January 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

January 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

January 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

February 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena